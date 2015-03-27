Lower Midwest aluminum premium to boost Aleris distribution segment

BRIEF-Nasdaq Stockholm orders Oscar Properties to pay fine of SEK 410,000
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
NEW YORK, March 27 Recent reductions in the U.S. Midwest aluminum premium AL-PREM will have a favorable impact on Aleris' distribution segment, the company said in a conference call on Friday to announce its 2014 fourth quarter earnings.
Competitive aluminum imports from China placed domestic producers like Aleris at a "structural disadvantage," chief executive Stephen Demetriou said. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)
* Nordic American Tanker Ltd- average daily time charter equivalents earned for Q1 $22,700 per day per vessel versus previous quarter of $21,600 per day/vessel