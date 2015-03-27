Lower Midwest aluminum premium to boost Aleris distribution segment

NEW YORK, March 27 Recent reductions in the U.S. Midwest aluminum premium AL-PREM will have a favorable impact on Aleris' distribution segment, the company said in a conference call on Friday to announce its 2014 fourth quarter earnings.

Competitive aluminum imports from China placed domestic producers like Aleris at a "structural disadvantage," chief executive Stephen Demetriou said. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)