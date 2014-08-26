版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 26日 星期二 22:02 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. judge dismisses London Metal Exchange from aluminum antitrust litigation

Aug 26 * U.S. judge dismisses London metal exchange ltd as a defendant in aluminum

warehousing antitrust litigation -- court ruling * U.S. district judge katherine forrest grants lme's motion to dismiss claims

on sovereign immunity grounds * Forrest concludes that the lme is an organ of the U.K. government * Forrest says plaintiffs cannot try to replead their case against the lme
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐