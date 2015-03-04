版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 4日 星期三 21:56 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. judge dismisses aluminum price-fixing lawsuit vs four foreign defendants

March 4 * U.S. judge dismisses lme holdings, Hong Kong exchanges and clearing, Henry

Bath, Glencore from aluminum price-fixing lawsuit -- court ruling * U.S. district judge katherine forrest says lacks personal jurisdiction over

the defendants * Forrest says to issue rulings later concerning other defendants in aluminum

warehousing litigation

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐