UPDATE 2-Century Aluminum CEO resigns, sues company

NEW YORK Nov 15 Century Aluminum Co (CENX.O)
said in a news release on Tuesday that Logan Kruger, its Chief
Executive since December 2005, resigned and filed a lawsuit
against the aluminum producer, alleging a breach of contract
and wrongful termination.
The company said the claims were without merit and it
intends to "vigorously defend itself against them," without
elaborating.
Requests from the primary aluminum producer for addition
information about Kruger's termination went unanswered.
Century Aluminum named Chief Financial Officer Michael
Bless as acting president and chief executive, replacing
Kruger.
Kruger had been Century Aluminum's CEO, while Bless was
finance head since January 2006 and will retain the role of
CFO.
The company's shares have fallen 29 percent this year to
close at $11.08 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
"We are continuing our efforts to return the Hawesville
smelter to stable operations, and remain on track to reach full
capacity during the first quarter of 2012," Bless said in the
news release.
In August, Monterrey, California-based Century said it
planned to restart the idled fifth of five potlines at its
Hawesville, Kentucky aluminum smelter by year end, lifting
production at the facility to its 244,000 tonne-per-year
capacity. [ID:nN1E77E0UB]
Century curtailed the potline in March 2009 to contain
plant costs, while faced with depressed aluminum prices. It had
previously planned to bring the potline back online during the
first quarter of 2011, adding about 4,370 tonnes a month of
production.
About the company's Iceland smelter, Bless added:
"Grundartangi's performance continues to be excellent and
discussions continue in several key areas of the Helguvik
project as we await the arbitration decision with one of our
power suppliers."
Last month, Century Aluminum reported a net loss of $6.6
million ($0.07 per basic and diluted share) for the third
quarter of 2011. [ID:nL3E7LP3QB]
At that time, it said discussions continued in several key
areas of the Helguvik, Iceland project, and it was waiting for
a decision from an arbitration panel regarding its contractual
dispute with one of the power suppliers.
In August, Century said, the Helguvik smelter should
produce its first 90,000 tonnes of aluminum by early 2014, or
about 24 months after construction begins in early 2012. But it
warned that timeline was contingent on garnering an adequate
power contract.
Prior to joining Century, Bless previously served as Chief
Financial Officer of Rockwell Automation, Inc and was an
investment banker at Dillon, Read & Co for over 10 years, the
statement said.
