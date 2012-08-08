UPDATE 1-CME mulls aluminum contract to rival LME - traders

NEW YORK Aug 8 CME Group Inc has canvassed physical traders in recent weeks about the viability of an aluminum contract to rival that of the London Metal Exchange, which has dominated the $80-billion market for more than 30 years, traders told Reuters.

The talks are at an early stage, according to two traders who said the CME had approached their companies. The contract would be aimed at breaking the LME's grip on the 40-million-tonne market and capitalizing on industry frustration at the 135-year-old exchange's handling of its warehousing policy.

The Chicago exchange's competing contract would be deliverable against physical metal, similar to the LME, the two traders said.

Taking on the LME's largest contract by volume would be risky.

The New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) struggled for 10 years to gain traction with a North American primary aluminum contract before the CME delisted it in 2009. The contract failed to lure the established user base away from London.

A CME spokesman declined to comment on any such plans. He said the Chicago exchange was focusing on its aluminum swap contract, which it launched in April but has yet to trade.

The swaps are designed for hedging in the physical market and based on the Midwest physical premium.

"We just recently launched swap contracts and that's where we're focusing. We talk to our customers on a regular basis and we continue to do that," the spokesman said on Tuesday.

The LME declined to comment.