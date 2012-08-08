UPDATE 1-CME mulls aluminum contract to rival LME - traders

NEW YORK Aug 8 CME Group Inc has
canvassed physical traders in recent weeks about the viability
of an aluminum contract to rival that of the London Metal
Exchange, which has dominated the $80-billion market for more
than 30 years, traders told Reuters.
The talks are at an early stage, according to two traders
who said the CME had approached their companies. The contract
would be aimed at breaking the LME's grip on the
40-million-tonne market and capitalizing on industry frustration
at the 135-year-old exchange's handling of its warehousing
policy.
The Chicago exchange's competing contract would be
deliverable against physical metal, similar to the LME, the two
traders said.
Taking on the LME's largest contract by volume would be
risky.
The New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) struggled for 10
years to gain traction with a North American primary aluminum
contract before the CME delisted it in 2009. The contract failed
to lure the established user base away from London.
A CME spokesman declined to comment on any such plans. He
said the Chicago exchange was focusing on its aluminum swap
contract, which it launched in April but has yet to trade.
The swaps are designed for hedging in the physical market
and based on the Midwest physical premium.
"We just recently launched swap contracts and that's where
we're focusing. We talk to our customers on a regular basis and
we continue to do that," the spokesman said on Tuesday.
The LME declined to comment.