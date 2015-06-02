Ameren will not extend Noranda aluminum plant's power contract

NEW YORK, June 2 Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp will have to seek a new power supplier or renegotiate a new contract with Ameren Corp in five years to keep its Missouri smelter running, the latest obstacle for its only primary aluminum plant.

Energy provider Ameren's Missouri division told Noranda last Thursday it will not extend a power contract for its smelter in New Madrid after the current contract expires in 2020, Noranda said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

That was the five years' notice needed to avoid an automatic one-year renewal.

