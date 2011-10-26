US Aluminum premiums climb as demand picks up

* Midwest premium quoted in 8.1-8.3 cent per lb range

* Busier market activity counters seasonal slowdown

* Record-high Midwest premium forecast by Q1 2012

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, Oct 26 The U.S. primary aluminum market is seeing a surprisingly strong burst in spot purchases at the start of the quarter, with supplier order books filling up even as volatile financial markets dispel recovery hopes.

The demand pickup has caught physical market players by surprise, many of whom expected the seasonally slower fourth quarter to close out 2011 with a whimper. So far, it is shaping up to be a busier-than-normal quarter.

"For the next couple of months, we are basically sold out," said one Midwest aluminum manufacturer and distributor.

"The automotive sector is good, heavy truck is good, the rail industry is busy ... the casting side of the business is actually pretty busy."

A similar upbeat market view came from Alcoa Inc's (AA.N) chief executive earlier this month, after the largest U.S. aluminum producer reported higher third quarter net income and revenue from a year ago. [ID:nN1E79A1W7]

Even so, customers have been limiting their risk by operating on a hand-to-mouth basis in order to avoid being caught with too much inventory at year's end if economic conditions take a turn for the worse or international aluminum prices deteriorate further.

Benchmark aluminum futures CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) crumbled to a more-than-one-year low below $2,100 a tonne last week as Europe's festering debt crisis stirred fears of a broader threat to the global economy.

Still, consumers have been quite active in the spot market, with increased demand requirements forcing them to pay a higher premium for prompt delivery, physical market participants said.

The Midwest premium paid above the LME cash aluminum price MAL0 was quoted in a wide range this week, between 8.10 and 8.30 cents. That was up from a four-month low near the 8-cent level in August. [ID:nN1E77H0RP]

"For actual hard physical delivery to a consumer, it's 8.2 cents or above," the Midwest manufacturer said.

"I have not sold anything less than 8.25 over the last couple of weeks," a trader in the Midwest said.

The Midwest premium hit a record 9.5 cents earlier this year as delivery delays at U.S. warehouses and incentive-based finance deals limited the amount of available metal. [ID:nN06356255]

In Detroit, more than 1 million tonnes of the metal sits in storage, but given the ongoing delivery bottlenecks any order filled today will take about five months before it is in the customer's hands.

"If the metal is that hard to get out of the warehouse, you better be sure you are getting paid for what you are doing," the manufacturer said.

With healthier underlying demand for the metal, longer lead times at the warehouses, and production restarts in North America already in effect, the Midwest premium will revisit its all-time high sooner rather than later.

"We continue to see elements present in the industry that are consistent with the idea of a new high in the Midwest premium by the first quarter of next year," said Jorge Vazquez, founder and senior vice president with Harbor Intelligence.

"No growth in aluminum output plus growing demand are leading us to expect record-high premiums by the first quarter of next year, at levels above 10 cents per lb." (Reporting by Chris Kelly; editing by Jim Marshall)