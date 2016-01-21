COLUMN-What can mend aluminium market's bleeding heart?: Andy Home

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Andy Home

LONDON Jan 21 The only way to make money out of producing aluminium, it seems, is not to produce any.

That's the message from Alcoa, the U.S. industry leader which will split itself into two parts later this year.

The new downstream company will have all the sexy value-added bits, such as highly-engineered aircraft components. The upstream company will mine bauxite, refine it into alumina, smelt the alumina into metal and then cast the metal into shapes.

Every component of the upstream company was profitable last year with the single exception of smelting, which was hit by the continued slide in the London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium price to a six-year low of $1,432.50 in November.

Alcoa's response has been to take the knife again to its smelter portfolio.

It has over the last five years mothballed, closed or sold a staggering 42 percent of its global smelter capacity. By the time it's finished Aluminum Company of America will have only one operating smelter in the United States.

Such is the bleeding heart of the aluminium market. It enjoys one of the best demand profiles of any industrial metal and there is plenty of money still to be made in mining bauxite and refining alumina.

But hardly anyone can make money out of actually producing the stuff. It's not hard to identify the root problem but much harder to envisage a solution.