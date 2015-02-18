版本:
MOVES-Alvarez & Marsal names Age Lindenbergh managing director

Feb 18 Business management advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal named Age Lindenbergh managing director and leader of its financial services transactions team in Europe.

Based in Amsterdam, Lindenbergh will also focus on building A&M's transaction advisory group across the Benelux region.

Prior to joining A&M, Lindenbergh was a senior transactions and restructuring partner at audit firm KPMG in Amsterdam, leading restructuring and supporting banks and insurers with capital planning. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
