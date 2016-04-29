Alvean appoints Jacques Gillaux head of sugar trading - sources

LONDON, April 29 Alvean, a Cargill Inc and Copersucar joint venture, has appointed Jacques Gillaux head of sugar trading, two sources familiar with the matter said.

An Alvean spokesperson could not be reached immediately for comment.

Cargill and Copersucar established the joint venture in 2014, forming the world's largest sugar trader.

Gillaux was previously head of sugar at commodities trade house Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)