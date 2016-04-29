Alvean appoints Jacques Gillaux head of sugar trading - sources

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
LONDON, April 29 Alvean, a Cargill Inc and Copersucar joint venture, has appointed Jacques Gillaux head of sugar trading, two sources familiar with the matter said.
An Alvean spokesperson could not be reached immediately for comment.
Cargill and Copersucar established the joint venture in 2014, forming the world's largest sugar trader.
Gillaux was previously head of sugar at commodities trade house Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.