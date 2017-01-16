UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
LONDON Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
Cargill and Copesucar established the joint venture company in 2014, forming one of the world's largest sugar traders.
Sarjanovic has been CEO since the company was set up. He had previously led Cargill's global sugar business.
"The change is part of a planned transition as the company focuses its strategy on the next phase of growth and development," Alvean said in a statement.
The company said it has begun a search for a new CEO and Sarjanovic would remain in his role until his successor was appointed. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton/Ruth Pitchford)
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.