UPDATE 1-Alwaleed says Citigroup has great potential

DUBAI Oct 22 Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed
bin Talal, who has a stake in Citigroup, said on Monday
the U.S. bank has great potential under new management following
the departure of Vikram Pandit as chief executive.
Alwaleed, speaking at a conference, said Pandit had done "a
pretty good job" at Citigroup over the past several years and
investors would need two to three years to see the results of
the new management.
Pandit resigned earlier this month and was replaced by
Michael Corbat, previously the head of European, Middle Eastern
and African operations at Citigroup.
Alwaleed, who conducts much of his investment through his
Kingdom Holding, praised Citigroup's status as a
global bank - the world's only truly global bank, he said - and
the fact that it did not pull back from overseas during the
global financial crisis as other Western banks have done.
He also said he would stick with his investment in Apple Inc
.
"In the next year or two we still want to be living with the
legacy of Steve Jobs," said Alwaleed, referring to Apple's
co-founder and former chief executive who died last year.
Alwaleed a nephew of Saudi Arabia's king, was estimated by
Forbes magazine last year to have a fortune of over $19 billion.
He said he saw a wide range of investment opportunities in
Africa, but that the global economy was still fragile with
Europe facing a particularly severe threat in the debt problems
of Italy and Spain.
"Although we are out of the intensive care unit, we're not
out of the woods yet," he said of the global economic
environment.