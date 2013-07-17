For some, mild slips of memory may be very early Alzheimer's

| CHICAGO, July 17
CHICAGO, July 17 For years, doctors have
dismissed patients' worries about mild slips of memory as a
normal part of aging. Now, as the focus in Alzheimer's research
moves toward early diagnosis, researchers are looking for ways
to tell whether some of these "senior moments" are an early sign
of the disease.
The idea is so new that scientists can't even agree on what
to call these memory complaints among people who are still
cognitively normal.
But experts gathered at the Alzheimer's Association
International Conference in Boston say evidence is growing that
it may be possible to couple certain patterns of memory lapses
with genetic markers or changes in the brain and spinal fluid to
better predict which individuals are displaying the earliest
symptoms of Alzheimer's.
Finding people who are just beginning to develop the disease
is important as companies struggle to find treatments that can
prevent or delay the disease. In the past 12 months, several
high-profile clinical trials testing drugs in people with mild
to moderate Alzheimer's failed to show a benefit. Scientists
believe that may be because the drugs are being tried too late,
when the disease has already killed off too many brain cells.
Last week, Eli Lilly and Co announced it will start
a new clinical trial of its experimental Alzheimer's drug
solanezumab focusing only on patients with mild signs of the
disease, after two late-stage studies of the treatment in people
with more advanced disease failed to show a
benefit.
Dean Hartley, director of science initiatives at the
Alzheimer's Association, said scientists are just beginning to
quantify whether anecdotal reports of memory loss have any
bearing on whether a person ultimately develops dementia.
The difficulty is that many things can cause temporary
memory slips, including sleeplessness, depression, stress and
some medications. "The question is which ones are indicative of
underlying pathological changes," he said.
To study the problem, Dr. Rebecca Amariglio, a neurologist
at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, took a sample of 189
clinically normal adults over age 65 and asked them questions
about their memories.
Researchers also did brain scans using a radioactive tracer
that can detect the presence of a protein called beta amyloid
that is believed to be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease.
The team found that the people who reported the most trouble
with their memories also had amyloid buildup in their brains.
"Subjective concerns may be an early indicator of Alzheimer's
pathology," said Amariglio, who is presenting her findings at
the Alzheimer's meeting this week.
Questions used by the team covered a whole range of common
memory issues, such as misplacing belongings or forgetting
details of conversations.
Such lapses can of course be just an artifact of people
leading busy lives. The trick is sorting out which memory
complaints are meaningful and which aren't.
Dr. Richard Kryscio, an expert in biostatistics at the
University of Kentucky, has been tracking memory complaints in
more than 1,000 cognitively healthy people in their 60s and 70s
for more than a decade.
People who sign up for the study visit the center once a
year to take a battery of cognitive tests. Each person is asked
whether he or she has noticed any decline in memory since the
last visit.
Kryscio reported results of the first 531 people at the
Alzheimer's meeting. The group started the study at an average
age of 73.
Over the course of 10 years, more than half of study
participants said they noticed a change in their memories. Among
this group, individuals were also twice as likely to be
diagnosed with dementia or a precursor to dementia called mild
cognitive impairment (MCI) in follow-up visits as those who
reported no change.
A separate study from Cecilia Samieri of the Research Center
Inserm in Bordeaux, France, and colleagues at Brigham & Women's
also found a strong correlation between self-reports of memory
loss in individuals with a gene defect called APOE4 that is
known to raise the risk of Alzheimer's.
Amariglio said the findings are more important for research
than for doctors, because there are no proven treatments to
prevent the development of Alzheimer's.
Dr. Creighton Phelps of the National Institute on Aging said
in the past that Alzheimer's researchers have written off
people's reports of memory loss among the cognitively normal as
a concern of the "worried well," but that now they are starting
to listen more carefully.
"Over time, these self-reports do lead to some measurable
declines," he said.
That doesn't mean that people who occasionally lose their
keys or forget where they parked the car should go rushing to
their doctors, said Dr. Ronald Petersen, an expert in early
Alzheimer's disease at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
In a study his team is doing of cognitively healthy people,
80 percent of normal people aged 70 and older will say their
memory is not what it once was.
"What this research is trying to do is carve out that subset
of people who are really telling us something that might be
important."