CORRECTED-Amag investigates anemia drug after report of death in Switzerland

(Corrects headline to "investigates." Amag did not say the drug
caused the fatality.)
May 21 Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its marketing partner in Switzerland, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
Ltd, is recalling a batch of Amag's anemia drug,
Rienso, because of a death and several cases of
hypersensitivity.
Amag shares were down about 5 percent at $23.75 in
after-market trading on Tuesday.
"The batch was only distributed to and sold in Switzerland
and the recall is limited to the specific batch and specifically
Switzerland," Lexington, Massachusetts-based Amag said in a
regulatory filing on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/fek38t)
Amag and Japan-based Takeda are investigating the specific
batch and gathering data on the adverse events.
New batches of Rienso may be introduced into the Swiss
market depending on the approval of the Swiss health regulator,
Swissmedic, Amag said.
Rienso is marketed under the name of Feraheme in the United
States and Canada. While Amag markets the drug in the United
States, Takeda owns the distribution rights to it in Canada, the
European Union and Switzerland.
The drug, which is approved to treat iron deficiency anemia
in chronic kidney disease patients, received Swiss marketing
approval in August 2012.
Amag aims to increase the patient base for the drug and is
planning to seek approval for Feraheme to treat anemia in
patients, regardless of the underlying cause.
In a second late-stage study conducted to support an
application for the wider indication, the company reported three
deaths, of which two were in the Feraheme-controlled group, but
none related to the drug.
(Reporting by Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)