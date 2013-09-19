Austria's AMAG names Alcoa's Wieser CEO

BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
VIENNA, Sept 19 Austrian aluminium group AMAG on Thursday named Alcoa executive Helmut Wieser as its next chief executive, replacing Gerhard Falch from April 1, 2014 for a term of just over three years.
Wieser, 59, was most recently global executive vice president and group president Rolled Products at Alcoa, the world's largest aluminium producer, AMAG said in a statement.
Wieser had worked before for Austria Metall AG, a legal predecessor of AMAG.
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Encanto Potash activates Potash Trading Company in anticipation of exports to India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: