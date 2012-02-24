Austrian investor Pecik eyes AMAG stake-report

VIENNA Feb 24 Investor Ronny Pecik
intends to take a stake in Austrian aluminium group AMAG
and has been sounding out potential partners to raise
money for a deal, Format magazine reported on Friday, citing
unnamed banking sources.
Main owner CP Group 3, a joint venture between One Equity
Partners (OEP) and Constantia Packaging, has a 34.5 percent
stake worth nearly 220 million euros ($292.9 million) at current
market prices that it is ready to sell, the report said.
"We are negotiating with a few interested parties but are
not in a hurry to sell," the magazine quoted an OEP spokesman as
saying. OEP is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase.
The report could not be independently confirmed immediately.
AMAG went public last year.