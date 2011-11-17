UPDATE 1-AMAG hires Jefferies as financial adviser

* Hires Jefferies as financial adviser to explore strategic alternatives, including sale of the company.

Nov 17 AMAG Pharmaceuticals said it hired Jefferies and Company as a financial adviser to explore strategic alternatives, including sale of the company.

Earlier this month, the company said it would restructure its operations and explore strategic alternatives, after it called off its plan to buy Allos Therapeutics.

The search for a new chief executive is still on, AMAG said in a statement.

Shares of the company, valued at about $339.2 million, closed at $16 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)