Nov 4 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc said its chief executive had resigned and the biopharmaceuticals company will cut a quarter of its workforce to reduce costs.

AMAG said Chief Executive Brian Pereira would leave, effective immediately, and Chief Financial Officer Frank Thomas would take over as the interim CEO.

AMAG shares, which have fallen about 15 percent since July, were up 9 percent at $15 in pre-market trade on Friday morning. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)