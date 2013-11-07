Gold miner Amara taps Amway family wealth to boost prospects

LONDON Nov 7 African gold miner Amara Mining
has sold roughly a fifth of its shares to a wealth
management firm investing on behalf of one of America's richest
families, in a deal that will bring in cash, a drilling firm,
and exploration licenses.
Under the deal, RDV Corporation - which invests on behalf of
the DeVos family who co-founded direct sales giant Amway, one of
the largest U.S. private firms - will take a stake of around 21
percent in Amara. They will also fold in assets from their
exploration company Amlib, including $10 million in cash.
Smaller miners and companies developing mining projects have
come under severe pressure since the financial crisis, squeezed
by a shortage of bank finance and lacklustre public markets -
forcing more to turn to alternative sources of funds like stake
sales, royalty deals or debt that converts into shares.
Share sales to sovereign wealth funds and family offices,
which invest the fortunes of wealthy families, have long been
touted as a potential source of cash for the mining sector given
their long-term view, but Amara is one of the first to bring in
a major U.S. family fund.
John McGloin, chairman of Amara, said the company had
weighed up the family investment against other options like a
royalty deal, which would swap cash upfront for a percentage of
future revenues, or selling forward its gold production.
"This (deal) has allowed us to plan for 12 to 18 months, but
in the long term it brings in a very solid investor with a
long-term view," he said.
He said royalty deals risk hobbling projects in the future,
as they take a share of revenues and not profit, while hedging
can also prove a difficult bet on future prices.
Major share sales by heavyweights like Barrick Gold
, issuing up to $3.45 billion of shares to pay down part
of its heavy debt load, had also sucked up cash from traditional
investors that could otherwise have gone to smaller producers.
"It is a really tough market at the moment. You can't rely
on the old investor base, a lot have left the table," McGloin
added. "You have to find fresh, fallow fields."
AIM-listed Amara, formerly Cluff Gold, has a producing gold
mine in Burkina Faso and is aiming to become a mid-tier
producer, through the development of projects in Sierra Leone
and Ivory Coast.
As well as the $10 million cash from Amlib, acquiring
Amlib's drilling company could allow it to save up to $3 million
alone in drilling at Yaoure in the Ivory Coast. The deal also
brings in three exploration projects in Liberia.
RDV invests on behalf of the DeVos family, which owns 50
percent of Amway - a direct selling firm which sells consumer
goods like skincare and cleaning supplies. They also own
basketball team Orlando Magic and a portfolio of private
businesses, and have invested in West African gold for over a
decade.
Richard DeVos was listed as the 67th richest person in
America by Forbes magazine in 2012 with a net worth estimated at
$5.1 billion.