U.S. court grants exclusivity for Amarin's Vascepa

May 28 A U.S. district court has ruled that
Amarin Corp's fish oil pill, Vascepa, is eligible for
five years of marketing exclusivity, setting aside a U.S. Food
and Drug administration decision.
Amarin's shares rose as much as 44 percent to $2.80 on the
Nasdaq. The stock was trading up 19 percent at $2.33 on Thursday
afternoon.
Vascepa was approved in 2012 to reduce high levels of blood
fat called triglycerides in patients not using
cholesterol-lowering statins.
The case is Amarin v. U.S. FDA and HHS, U.S. District Court
for the District of Columbia, No. 14-cv-00324. (1.usa.gov/1QdfHeC)
