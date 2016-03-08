U.S. FDA to allow Amarin to promote fish oil pill for off-label use

BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016
March 8 Amarin Corporation Plc can promote its fish-oil pill for unapproved uses after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided not to appeal a judge's ruling that the company has the right under the First Amendment to make truthful and non-misleading statements about its products.
In August U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan issued a preliminary injunction allowing Amarin to promote the pill, Vascepa, for off-label uses as long as it does so truthfully. Under a settlement reached between Amarin and the FDA, the agency agreed to be bound by the court's conclusion, Amarin said on Tuesday.
The closely watched case is one of the first to defend the promotion of drugs on First Amendment grounds.
* Vector announces commencement of notes offering of $850 million of senior secured notes due 2025
Jan 18 Mondelez International Inc said it will sell its most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand, including the Vegemite brand, to Australian dairy manufacturer Bega Cheese Ltd for A$460 million ($345.28 million).