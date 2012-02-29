UPDATE 1-US patent office rejects Amarin's patent application

BRIEF-Gap executive says expects forex to continue to be headwind in 2017 - conf call
* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call
Feb 29 The U.S. patent office has rejected a patent application from Amarin Corp Plc for its key experimental heart drug.
Amarin's shares fell 11 percent after United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) posted the "non-final rejection" on its website. They closed at $7.75 on the Nasdaq.
A non-final rejection can be appealed by Amarin.
"Most experts say that they will be able to get it (patent) eventually. But, the question is, how many times will it take to get the patent," MKM Partners analyst Jon LeCroy said.
Amarin, which reported quarterly results after market close on Wednesday, said it learned about the patent rejection from the USPTO's website and has not received any letter yet.
"Every time they get a rejection the stock goes down and a month or two later when they refile people start investing thinking that they will get approval," LeCroy said.
The USPTO rejected Amarin's patent application no 12/702,889 on the drug AMR 101, an ultra-purified form of omega-3 fatty acid from fish oil that helps lower triglycerides.
* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call
Feb 23 Video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc., which earlier this month won a $500 million verdict against Facebook Inc.’s Oculus virtual reality unit for unauthorized copying of computer code, has asked a federal judge to block Oculus from using the code in its products.
* Alliant Energy announces 2016 results and 2017 earnings guidance