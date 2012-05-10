版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 18:35 BJT

AMAT to restructure environmental solutions business

May 10 Applied Materials will restructure its environmental solutions business as it grapples with lower demand for equipment used for making solar cells.

The world's largest chip-fab equipment maker said it expects the restructuring will affect about 250 employees globally.

The company expects to record between $70 million and $100 million, or 4 cents to 6 cents per share in charges over the next 12 to 18 months.

Applied's environmental solutions segment manufactures equipment for fabricating solar cells and Light Emitting Diodes.

Shares of the company closed at $11.08 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐