版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 20:22 BJT

Quebec regulator files insider trading charges against Amaya CEO

March 23 Quebec's securities regulator has filed insider trading charges against Canadian gambling website operator Amaya Inc's chief executive, David Baazov.

The charges are for "aiding with trades while in possession of privileged information, influencing or attempting to influence the market price of the securities of Amaya Inc, and communicating privileged information," the regulator said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐