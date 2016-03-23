Quebec regulator files insider trading charges against Amaya CEO

March 23 Quebec's securities regulator has filed insider trading charges against Canadian gambling website operator Amaya Inc's chief executive, David Baazov.

The charges are for "aiding with trades while in possession of privileged information, influencing or attempting to influence the market price of the securities of Amaya Inc, and communicating privileged information," the regulator said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)