Quebec regulator files insider trading charges against Amaya CEO

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Quebec's securities regulator has filed insider trading charges against Canadian gambling website operator Amaya Inc's chief executive, David Baazov.
The charges are for "aiding with trades while in possession of privileged information, influencing or attempting to influence the market price of the securities of Amaya Inc, and communicating privileged information," the regulator said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.