Canada's Amaya reports nearly eight-fold rise in adjusted profit

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 Canadian gaming company Amaya Inc reported a near eight-fold rise in quarterly adjusted profit, helped mainly by the acquisition of PokerStars.
Amaya's adjusted profit rose to C$85.7 million ($67.3 million), or 42 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$11.1 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Montreal, Quebec-based company's revenue rose nearly 10 times to C$368.6 million. ($1 = 1.2740 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.