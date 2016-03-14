UPDATE 1-PokerStars owner Amaya's profit beats as it adds more customers

(Adds details)

March 14 Amaya Inc , the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it added more customers.

Aggregate customer registrations increased by 1.99 million in the fourth quarter to about 99 million at the end of 2015 and currently exceed 100 million, Amaya said in a statement.

The Montreal-based company said earlier this month it has tapped Moelis & Co to independently value the company, in light of an anticipated takeover proposal from its Chief Executive David Baazov for C$21 per share.

Net loss from continuing operations was C$15.8 million, or a loss of 7 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net earnings from continuing operations of C$35.6 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company reported an adjusted profit of 53 Canadian cents per share beating average analysts' estimate of 49 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue rose 14.8 percent to C$389.5 million from C$339.4 million.

Shares of the company, which have slipped about 40 percent in the last year, closed at C$18.60 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.