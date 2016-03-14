UPDATE 1-PokerStars owner Amaya's profit beats as it adds more customers

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
(Adds details)
March 14 Amaya Inc , the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it added more customers.
Aggregate customer registrations increased by 1.99 million in the fourth quarter to about 99 million at the end of 2015 and currently exceed 100 million, Amaya said in a statement.
The Montreal-based company said earlier this month it has tapped Moelis & Co to independently value the company, in light of an anticipated takeover proposal from its Chief Executive David Baazov for C$21 per share.
Net loss from continuing operations was C$15.8 million, or a loss of 7 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net earnings from continuing operations of C$35.6 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company reported an adjusted profit of 53 Canadian cents per share beating average analysts' estimate of 49 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose 14.8 percent to C$389.5 million from C$339.4 million.
Shares of the company, which have slipped about 40 percent in the last year, closed at C$18.60 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.