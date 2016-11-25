REFILE-Former Amaya CEO says Hong Kong investors to fund bid for firm

(Removes extraneous 's' in final paragraph)
TORONTO Nov 25 David Baazov, the former chief
executive of online gaming company Amaya Inc, disclosed
new details on Friday of funding for his proposed offer to buy
the Canadian firm, saying two Hong Kong-based investors had
committed C$3.45 billion ($2.6 billion).
In filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
Baazov confirmed that Head and Shoulders Global Investment Fund
and Goldenway Capital, who were last week named as two of four
backers for the deal, would provide the funding.
Baazov needed to refinance the deal after one of his
previously announced investors, Dubai-based KBC Aldini Capital,
denied it had ever agreed to be a backer.
Last week, Baazov, who owns about 17 percent of Amaya,
offered C$24 per share to buy the rest of the company, the
second time he has tried to take it private.
He confirmed that KBC Aldini Capital was not providing
financing. Ferdyne Advisory, another of four original backers
named by Baazov, was not named in the latest filing.
An offer made earlier this year failed to materialize after
Baazov was charged with insider trading by Quebec's securities
regulator.
($1 = 1.3482 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Bernadette Baum)