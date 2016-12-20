CORRECTED-Amaya's ex-CEO ends talks to buy company

(Corrects figures in second paragragh to dollars from Canadian
dollars)
Dec 20 Amaya Inc founder David Baazov
said on Tuesday he had ended talks to buy the Canadian online
gambling company as some shareholders were demanding a higher
premium.
Baazov, a former CEO of Amaya, offered to buy the company in
November in a deal valued at about $4.1 billion. Including debt
and transaction costs, the deal was for $6.7 billion.
Baazov said last month he would seek new funding for the
portion of the offer he was financing along with a consortium of
investors after an investor he had previously said was backing
the offer turned out not to be.
Baazov and four funds were to have financed $3.65 billion of
the deal.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)