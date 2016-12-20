UPDATE 1-Amaya's ex-CEO ends talks to buy company

(Adds details, shares)
Dec 20 Amaya Inc's founder David Baazov
said on Tuesday he had ended talks to buy the Canadian online
gambling company because some shareholders were demanding a
higher premium.
Amaya's U.S.-listed shares fell about 3 percent
to$14 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
Baazov, Amaya's former chief executive, offered to buy the
company in mid-November in a deal valued at about $4.1 billion.
Including debt and transaction costs, the deal was for $6.7
billion.
Baazov in late November said he would seek new funding for
the portion of the offer he was financing along with a
consortium of investors after KBC Aldini Capital denied its
involvement in the deal.
KBC was one of four investors named by Baazov as his
backers. The others were the Head & Shoulders Global Investment
Fund, Hong Kong-based Goldenway Capital and Ferdyne Advisory,
which is registered in the British Virgin Islands.
Baazov and the four funds were to have financed $3.65
billion of the deal.
Amaya, which owns gambling websites PokerStars and Full
Tilt, said in February it had received a non-binding proposal
from Baazov to take the company private for C$21 per share
($15.66). Baazov, who owns 17 percent of Amaya, increased his
offer to C24 per share in November.
($1 = 1.3410 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Martina D'Couto)