Amaya raises 2016 adjusted profit forecast, CFO to retire

Jan 20 Canada's Amaya Inc raised its adjusted profit forecast for 2016, citing better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31., helped by its casino games and a successful relaunch in Portugal.

The gambling website operator now expects adjusted profit of $364 million-$374 million for 2016, higher than its previous forecast of between $344 million and $354 million.

Amaya also said Chief Financial Officer Daniel Sebag would retire later this year once his successor is idenitified and appointed. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
