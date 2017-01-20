Amaya raises 2016 adjusted profit forecast, CFO to retire

Jan 20 Canada's Amaya Inc raised its
adjusted profit forecast for 2016, citing better-than-expected
results in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31., helped by its
casino games and a successful relaunch in Portugal.
The gambling website operator now expects adjusted profit of
$364 million-$374 million for 2016, higher than its previous
forecast of between $344 million and $354 million.
Amaya also said Chief Financial Officer Daniel Sebag would
retire later this year once his successor is idenitified and
appointed.
