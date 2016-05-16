Pokerstars owner Amaya's profit more than doubles

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Pokerstars owner Amaya Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as the company continued to add customers, expand its online casino offerings and invest in its online sportsbook.
Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $55.5 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $23.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $288.7 million.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.