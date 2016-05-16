版本:
Pokerstars owner Amaya's profit more than doubles

May 16 Pokerstars owner Amaya Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as the company continued to add customers, expand its online casino offerings and invest in its online sportsbook.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $55.5 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $23.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $288.7 million.

(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

