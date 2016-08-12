PokerStars' owner Amaya says Baazov stepped down, names new CEO

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Amaya Inc said Chief Executive David Baazov, who was charged with insider trading by Quebec's securities regulator, stepped down on Thursday.
The company, which owns gambling websites PokerStars and Full Tilt, said interim CEO Rafi Ashkenazi replaces Baazov.
Amaya's net earnings from continuing operations rose to $22.49 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $6.38 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.