Amazon buys Liquavista from Samsung, launches digital currency

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 13 Amazon.com Inc
said on Monday it had acquired Liquavista NV from Samsung
Electronics Co to help the world's largest Internet
retailer develop new displays for mobile devices.
Amazon also launched its own digital currency, Amazon Coins,
on Monday, allowing people to buy apps and games in its app
store and on its Kindle Fire tablet computers.
The purchase price for Liquavista was not disclosed.
Bloomberg News reported earlier this year that Samsung was
seeking less than $100 million for the business. Samsung bought
the Netherlands-based company in early 2011 for an undisclosed
sum. A Samsung spokeswoman did not respond to requests for
comment on Monday.
Amazon is the leading e-reader company and has a range of
Kindle Fire tablets that compete with Apple Inc's
dominant iPad and similar gadgets from Google Inc and
Samsung.
Amazon is also testing and developing other gadgets, such as
smart phones and an Internet-based set-top TV box, according to
recent reports in The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg
Businessweek.
Liquavista focuses on a technology called electrowetting,
which it says makes displays clearer in all lighting conditions
and can show video without using much power.
The technology can be used in mobile gadgets such as
e-readers, smart phones, GPS devices, portable media players and
cameras. Over the long term, electrowetting can be used in
larger display products such as laptops and TVs, Liquavista said
on its website.
CURRENCY PLAY
The new Amazon currency - one Amazon Coin is worth 1 cent -
can be used to buy apps and games and for in-app purchases, for
instance when someone is playing a game and wants to upgrade to
a new level quickly.
Amazon put 500 Amazon Coins, worth $5, into the accounts of
all Kindle Fire owners on Monday.