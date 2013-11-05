CORRECTED-Jeff Bezos's wife and Amazon slam new book about company

(Corrects fifth paragraph to say Bezos, not Amazon, did not
cooperate on fact-checking)
By Liana B. Baker
Nov 4 Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's wife
MacKenzie on Monday used the online retail giant's own website
to criticize a new high-profile book about her husband as a
"lopsided and misleading portrait of the people and culture at
Amazon."
In an online review posted on Amazon's page for the new book
"The Everything Store," which is about Bezos and the online
retailer, MacKenzie Bezos criticizes the account by author Brad
Stone as having "way too many inaccuracies."
An Amazon spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the online
review. In a statement, a spokesman also accused Stone of not
doing a thorough job of fact-checking the book and said he only
let the company review specific quotes.
"He had every opportunity to thoroughly fact-check and bring
a more balanced viewpoint to his narrative, but he was very
secretive about the book and simply chose not to," Amazon
spokesman Craig Berman said in an e-mailed statement.
Stone said in an interview that Bezos did not cooperate with
him on fact-checking. He said he stands by his book and spoke to
hundreds of people about the events described in the book, and
also fact-checked with employees, partners and rivals of Bezos.
"They made it clear that Jeff (Bezos) wasn't going to
participate in the fact-checking. So when it came to the moments
in the story that only he would have had knowledge of, there was
nothing I could do," Stone said.
He added that the company did not make MacKenzie Bezos
available for interviews. Stone, who works at Bloomberg, said he
has been covering technology for 20 years. The book, which came
out on Oct. 15, has garnered positive reviews. The New York
Times called it "an engrossing chronicle."
Stone said that Amazon has not threatened any legal action.
Reagan Arthur, publisher of Little, Brown, which released
the book, said in an e-mail that Stone "scrupulously sourced and
reported his book about Jeff Bezos and Amazon over the course of
300 interviews and two years of research."
The book has been "reviewed widely and praised for its
evenhandedness," she added.
MacKenzie, who met Bezos in 1992 when she worked at hedge
fund D.E. Shaw, said she had firsthand knowledge of many of the
events in the book and has been married to Bezos for 20 years.
She also said the book stretches the boundaries of non-fiction
and uses narrative tricks to misrepresent the culture of Amazon.
Stone said he was making minor changes to his book based on
the MacKenzie Bezos review, including changing the date when
Bezos read the novel "Remains of the Day" by Kazuo Ishiguro.
Stone called these changes small tweaks and added that "in
an account of this size, some mistakes were inevitable."
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Ken Wills)