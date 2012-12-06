Amazon and Google start e-book sales in Brazil

* Kindle sales in Brazil to begin in coming weeks at $140
* Google Play, local rivals staking out fast-growing market
SAO PAULO Dec 6 Amazon.com Inc and
Google Inc both opened their digital bookstores in
Brazil on Thursday, hot on the heels of e-book offerings by
local booksellers in a fast-growing online retail market.
The simultaneous introduction of the two services
highlighted the wide-open nature of Brazil's $12 billion
e-commerce market. Low Internet penetration and a swelling
middle class have spurred bets on strong growth for years to
come.
Amazon will begin selling its Kindle e-book reader in Brazil
in coming weeks for 299 reais ($140), the e-commerce powerhouse
said, ending months of speculation that it could arrive by
acquiring a major competitor.
Brazil's biggest bookstore chain, Saraiva, is
trying to sell its online business, but a person familiar with
Amazon's strategy told Reuters in October that the U.S. company
would stick to its focus on organic growth in foreign markets.
In Brazil, the Kindle will take on Samsung and
Apple tablets that often cost as much as twice their
U.S. retail prices due to import tariffs, steep taxes and
inflated local production costs. Local bookseller Livraria
Cultura sells its Kobo e-reader for 399 reais.
The rival Google Play service will offer e-books and movie
rentals on computers and mobile devices running Google's Android
operating system.