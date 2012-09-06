版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 02:52 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon says new 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD tablet costs $299

Sept 6 Amazon.com said on Thursday that its new 8.9 inch Kindle Fire HD tablet costs $299 and ships on Nov 20. The company also unveiled a new 7 inch Kindle Fire HD tablet with 16GB storage and a $199 price tag.

