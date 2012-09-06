版本:
BRIEF-Amazon to sell 7 inch Kindle Fire tablets in Europe starting this fall-exec

Sept 6 Amazon.com to sell Kindle Fire and 7 inch Kindle Fire HD tablets in Europe starting this fall-company executive.

