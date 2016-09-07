REFILE-Amazon to start restaurant deliveries in London

(Refiles to fix typo)
LONDON, Sept 7 Amazon said it would
start delivering meals from restaurants direct to customers in
some parts of London, the newest entrant to an increasingly
competitive market which includes Just Eat, UberEats and
Deliveroo.
Amazon said in a statement on Wednesday that its "Amazon
Restaurants" service would be available to subscribers of its
Prime delivery scheme and that delivery would be free for orders
over 15 pounds ($20).
Mopeds and bicycles sporting either the Just Eat, UberEats
or Deliveroo logos are an increasingly common sight on London's
streets as the city's residents use the services for restaurant
meals without having to leave their homes.
($1 = 0.7452 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)