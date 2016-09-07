REFILE-Amazon to start restaurant deliveries in London

(Refiles to fix typo)

LONDON, Sept 7 Amazon said it would start delivering meals from restaurants direct to customers in some parts of London, the newest entrant to an increasingly competitive market which includes Just Eat, UberEats and Deliveroo.

Amazon said in a statement on Wednesday that its "Amazon Restaurants" service would be available to subscribers of its Prime delivery scheme and that delivery would be free for orders over 15 pounds ($20).

Mopeds and bicycles sporting either the Just Eat, UberEats or Deliveroo logos are an increasingly common sight on London's streets as the city's residents use the services for restaurant meals without having to leave their homes. ($1 = 0.7452 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)