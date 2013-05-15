UPDATE 1-Amazon UK pays $3.7 mln tax on $6.5 bln sales

By Tom Bergin
LONDON May 15 Amazon.com's main UK
unit paid $3.7 million of taxes on its 2012 income, it said on
Wednesday, despite group UK sales of $6.5 billion (4 billion
pounds), prompting criticism from lawmakers and competitors.
Amazon.co.uk Ltd added in its accounts, published through
the UK companies register, that it received 2.5 million pounds
in government grants during 2012 - just ahead of the 2.4 million
it paid in corporation tax, the UK form of corporate income tax.
Corporate tax avoidance has risen to the top of the
political agenda in Europe following revelations in the past
couple of years about how little big names like Apple Inc.,
Starbucks, Google and Microsoft pay in tax in markets where they
reap billions of dollars in sales.
The companies say they follow the rules but UK Prime
Minister David Cameron has called for international action on
the shifting of profits, which can help firms cut tax bills.
Amazon.co.uk reported a small corporate income tax bill
because all sales to British customers are routed through a
Luxembourg affiliate, Amazon EU Sarl, which employs around 500
staff.
The British subsidiary, which employed 4,191 people at the
end of 2012 and thousands more indirectly via contracting
agencies, is deemed, for tax purposes, to be a service provider
to the Luxembourg unit.
It is funded by fees it receives from Amazon EU and since
these only just cover operating costs, little is left over for
the UK tax authority, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC)
to tax.
Amazon EU pays little tax in Luxembourg because it pays
hundreds of millions of euros each year in fees to a tax exempt
affiliate, also registered in Luxembourg.
Amazon was not immediately available for comment but has
previously said it follows the tax rules in every country where
it operates.
John Hemming, a member of parliament with the Liberal
Democrats, the junior party in Britain's governing coalition,
said the figures showed the inadequacy of existing rules to
tackle the problem of profit shifting by major corporations.
"The government clearly needs to do a detailed study on how
to handle the tax implications of e-commerce," he said.
But Nick Smith, a member of parliament with the opposition
Labour party, said he wanted the tax authorities to take a close
look at Amazon, describing its tax payment as "pathetic".
"HMRC should be going through this company's tax
arrangements with a fine-tooth comb," he said.
Mark Brighton of Kew Books, which operates three bookstores
in southwest London, said Amazon.co.uk's low tax bill
highlighted the unfair competition small retailers like himself
face.
Larger booksellers, electronics retailers and grocers have
also criticised Amazon's arrangements in the past year.
In December, a committee of British lawmakers grilled an
Amazon executive about the company's tax affairs and accused it
of behaving "immorally".
Like other businesses, Amazon also pays taxes on employee
wages and collects value added tax, a European form of sales
tax, for the government.
Including adjustments in relation to previous years,
Amazon.co.uk Ltd had a total tax charge of 3.2 million pounds.