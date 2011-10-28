Amazon in talks with China to bring in Kindle-media

SHANGHAI Oct 28 Amazon.com Inc is in talks with Chinese regulators to bring in its popular e-reader Kindle and its recently announced tablet Kindle Fire, local media reported quoting an Amazon executive.

Amazon's Senior Vice President Marc Onetto told Sohu IT in an interview on Thursday that the firm's Kindle products are still under discussion with regulators over copyright issues.

Onetto said there was no timeline for the introduction of the Kindle to China and that the firm was not planning to work with domestic vendors just yet.

"We hope to launch products in China that are simple and user-friendly. If there are too many vendors participating, the product will become very complex. We are not only concerned with the speed to market in China but also with user needs," Onetto told Sohu.

Amazon shocked investors earlier this week with a far weaker-than-expected outlook for the crucial holiday season quarter as it spent heavily on its new Kindle Fire tablet computer.

The firm, which acquired Chinese e-commerce website Joyo.com in 2004, changed its branding on Thursday and dropped Joyo from its name to be known as just Amazon China. Amazon also shortened its local Chinese website to "www.z.cn".

