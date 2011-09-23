Amazon wins "one-click" purchasing patent appeal

* Cordance accused Amazon of infringing three patents

* Amazon also has patent for one-click ordering

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) won another round in the patent fight over its "one-click" purchasing system as an appeals court ruled on Friday that it did not infringe technology patented by Cordance Corp.

A lower court jury found that Amazon did not infringe two Cordance patents and that a third was invalid. But the judge in that court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, overturned the finding of invalidity.

Both sides appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which ruled that Amazon was innocent of infringement.

The appeals court ruled that Amazon did not infringe two of the Cordance patents and that portions of the third were invalid.

Neither company could immediately be reached for comment.

Amazon also has a patent for its one-click ordering system.

The case is number 2010-1502, -1545 at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The appeal is from the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 06-CV-0491. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by John Wallace)