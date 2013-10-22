版本:
Amazon plans two Czech distribution centres

PRAGUE Oct 22 Online retailer Amazon will open two distribution centres in the Czech Republic next year, creating up to 4,000 permanent and 6,000 seasonal jobs over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday.

It said the centres would be located near the Prague airport and near second biggest Czech city of Brno.
