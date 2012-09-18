Amazon to close fashion website endless.com

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Amazon.com Inc
is closing its fashion website endless.com as the world's
largest Internet retailer focuses on a new, upgraded apparel and
accessories section of its main website.
On Sept. 27, endless.com will become part of
Amazon.com/Fashion, according to a statement on the front page
of endless.com on Tuesday.
Endless.com was launched in 2007, specializing mainly in
women's shoes and handbags.
Starting next week, endless.com said customers will be able
to buy shoes, handbags, jewelry and watches from more brands
from Amazon's main website, along with apparel.
The switch is part of a big push by Amazon this year to
expand further into fashion and apparel, one of the
fastest-growing retail categories online. EBay Inc,
Amazon's main rival, has done well with its fashion offerings in
recent years.
"We are shifting our Endless business to Amazon in order to
focus on the Amazon Fashion experience," an Amazon spokesman
said on Tuesday.
Zappos and Shopbop, two other fashion websites owned by
Amazon, are staying.
"Between Amazon, Shopbop and Zappos, our customers have easy
access to an assortment of quality brands and a variety of
shopping experiences for any fashion need," the spokesman added.
Amazon also has a successful flash sales website called
MYHABIT with a significant focus on fashion items.