UPDATE 5-Amazon and Epix strike movie deal; Netflix shares drop

* Deal adds about 3,000 titles to Amazon streaming video
library
* Amazon's Prime Instant Video library has doubled in about
a year
* Deal comes as Netflix exclusive agreement with Epix set to
end
* Shares of Netflix fall
By Alistair Barr
Sept 4 Amazon Inc and Hollywood studio
partnership Epix struck a three-year deal that adds about 3,000
movies to Amazon's video streaming library, ramping up
competition with the likes of Netflix Inc and Apple Inc
.
The news pushed Netflix shares down as much as 11 percent
and comes two days before Amazon is expected to unveil at least
one new tablet computer at an event near Los Angeles.
The agreement gives Amazon Prime Instant Video subscribers
access to such movies as "The Avengers," "Iron Man 2" and "The
Hunger Games" from Epix's Hollywood studio owners and partners.
The Epix deal adds "thousands" of videos, said an Amazon
spokeswoman, who declined to comment further. About a week ago,
Amazon said its Prime Instant Video service had more than 22,000
titles to stream. On Tuesday, the company said the Epix deal
brought that number to more than 25,000.
Amazon is expected to launch at least one new version of its
Kindle Fire tablet on Thursday. Lining up easy access to content
such as movies for tablet users is part of Amazon's strategy.
"Content is king - and Fire's killer app," said Colin
Sebastian, an analyst at R.W. Baird. "We expect new devices to
provide further integration with Amazon's digital content
platform and cloud infrastructure, with movies, books and
music."
Netflix has been paying $200 million a year since 2010 for
exclusive rights to Epix movies. The exclusivity expires this
month, but Netflix will keep Epix movies on its service through
September 2013. Netflix has the option to extend its
non-exclusive use of Epix through September 2014.
Netflix shares fell 6.3 percent to close at $55.93
on Nasdaq. T he stock had dropped as low as $53.13 earlier in the
day, down 11 percent from its Friday close.
"It gives Amazon Prime members a lot less reason to also
have a Netflix subscription," R. J. Hottovy, an analyst with
Morningstar, said of the Amazon-Epix deal.
Epix is a pay TV movie channel with more than 15,000 titles
jointly owned by Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures,
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
Founded in October 2009, the network is available through
distribution partners like Verizon FIOS, Dish, and Cox Cable
though it does not have agreements in place with larger
operators like Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
or with satellite service DirecTV.
Epix expects to make deals with other online players, CEO
Mark Greenberg said in an interview. The company is talking with
several companies including Apple Inc, Google Inc
, Hulu and "about every single person in the digital
space" about ways they could use Epix movies, he said.
"There are no deals to be done imminently, but there will be
some done down the road," Greenberg said.
In July, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said he "wouldn't expect
(Netflix) to be affected significantly" by Epix movies appearing
on competing services.
"Epix is not a particularly large source of total viewing.
Much more of our viewing is on our exclusives" such as TV shows
"Mad Men" and "Breaking Bad," Hastings said during his quarterly
conference call with analysts.
Epix accounts for about 5 percent of viewing hours on
Netflix, company spokesman Joris Evers said.
Netflix shares may be weak because Amazon's deal with Epix
makes an acquisition of Netflix by the world's largest Internet
retailer less likely, according to Tony Wible, an analyst at
Janney Capital Markets.
"This deal puts a significant dent in hopes of a potential
acquisition," Wible wrote in a note to investors. "Given that
the Epix content is among the most expensive and Amazon would
not likely want to pay twice for the same content."
Epix CEO Greenberg said the three-year deal with Amazon
"helps us reach new audiences and younger audiences" that like
to watch movies on mobile devices.
Amazon did not disclose the terms of the deal, but the
company is "investing hundreds of millions of dollars to expand
the Prime Instant Video library," Bill Carr, vice president of
video and music at Amazon, said in a statement.
Earlier this year Apple began talks with Epix. Apple, whose
iPad competes with the Kindle Fire, has been building content
offerings for products that many believe will soon include a
full-fledged TV set..
The deal with Epix, which brings Amazon's library to more
than 25,000 titles, comes as Amazon is expected to unveil a new
version of its Kindle Fire tablet this week.
Last month, Amazon announced it was adding past seasons of NBC
shows such as "Parks and Recreation" and "Friday Night Lights"
to the Amazon Prime streaming service.
Apple is holding a major event on Sept. 12 and is expected
to take the wraps off its latest iPhone.