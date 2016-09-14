Amazon launches voice-powered Echo speakers in Britain and Germany

| LONDON, Sept 14
LONDON, Sept 14 Online retailer Amazon
brought Echo, its voice-activated smart home controls device to
Britain and Germany on Wednesday, hoping the Star Trek-inspired
gadget will replicate the success it has seen in the United
States.
The software, called Alexa, responds to voice commands to
answer questions, order groceries, control internet-connected
devices, call cabs and play music through third-party services
such as Uber and Spotify.
The launch, the latest big marketing push in Britain by the
retailer, is the first expansion of Echo outside the United
States, where it says it has sold millions of the devices since
its debut in 2014.
Dave Limp, Amazon's head of devices, said it had spent two
years preparing for the European launch, with 1,000 engineers
working to train the software to understand everything from
local accents, senses of humour and colloquial phrases.
The Echo device, which Limp said was inspired by Star Trek,
will sell for 149.99 pounds ($198) in Britain and 179.99 euros
($203) in Germany.
The launch comes as Amazon steps up its activity in Britain.
The Seattle-based company, with a market capitalisation of $360
billion, launched its grocery service, AmazonFresh, this year
and plans to create around 5,000 new jobs in the country.
Amazon said it aims to break even on sales of Echos, making
money instead on goods and services bought through the device,
such as music and groceries.
The Echo is part of a growing trend towards the use of
voice-controlled gadgets, with U.S. technology giant Google set
to release a rival to the Echo called Google Home in the coming
months.
($1 = 0.7581 pounds)
($1 = 0.8881 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)