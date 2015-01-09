版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 10日 星期六 02:28 BJT

Amazon's data center catches fire - Carolina's emergency network

Jan 9 An under-construction data center of Amazon.com Inc in Loudoun County, Virginia, caught fire early on Friday, according to The Carolina's Emergency Incident Notification Network's page on Twitter. (bit.ly/14ajPKN)

"It was a fire on the roof, involving the roof, roofing materials and construction materials. Workers who were on the roof when the fire broke out were able to extricate themselves safely," said Mary Maguire, a Loudoun County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management spokeswoman.

"The call came in at about 10:12 a.m.," said Maguire.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐