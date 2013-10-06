Amazon's German workers threaten strike before Christmas

FRANKFURT Oct 6 Workers at Amazon.com's
German operations could strike during the Christmas
holiday season in a dispute over pay that has been raging for
months, a trade union has warned.
"If I were Amazon I would not rely on being able to make all
deliveries to customers on time before Christmas," Heiner
Reimann of services trade union Verdi was quoted as saying by
German weekly Der Spiegel on Sunday.
Verdi is ready to call a strike when it hurts Amazon the
most and only "serious negotiations" on the part of the company
would avert a walkout, he was quoted as saying.
The union has organised short strikes this year to force
Amazon to accept collective bargaining agreements in the mail
order and retail industry as benchmarks for workers' pay at
Amazon's German distribution centres.
Amazon has maintained that it regards staff at its centres
in the cities of Bad Hersfeld and Leipzig as logistics workers
and that they receive above-average pay by the standards of that
industry.
"Job descriptions for staff are typical of the logistics
industry such as the storage, packaging and dispatch of goods,"
said a spokeswoman for Amazon Germany.
She added that previous strikes had not affected deliveries
to customers.