Amazon's German workers set to go on strike

FRANKFURT Dec 16 Workers at Amazon.com's
German operations were set to go on strike on Monday,
in the middle of the crucial Christmas holiday season, in a
dispute over pay that has been raging for months.
The Verdi union said workers would strike in Amazon's
logistic centres in Bad Hersfeld and Leipzig and, for the first
time, in Graben.
A delegation of German workers will also protest at Amazon's
headquarters in Seattle, helped by U.S. workers unions.
On Tuesday, workers in Amazon's centre in the German town of
Werne will protest, Verdi said.
The German union has organised short strikes this year to
try to force Amazon to accept collective bargaining agreements
in the mail order and retail industry as benchmarks for workers'
pay at Amazon's German distribution centres.
However, Amazon has maintained that it regards staff at its
centres in the cities of Bad Hersfeld and Leipzig as logistics
workers and that they receive above-average pay by the standards
of that industry.
Amazon employs around 9,000 people in Germany and Verdi
earlier this year had warned it was ready to call a strike
during the busy days before Christmas, when it would hurt the
online retail company the most.