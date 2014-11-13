UPDATE 2-Hachette and Amazon reach agreement on e-book sales

(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Jennifer Saba
Nov 13 Hachette Book Group and Amazon.com Inc
said on Thursday they reached a multi-year agreement
for e-book and print book sales after months of bitter fighting
that pitted writers and publishers against the world's largest
online retail store.
Hachette, a unit of France's Lagardere SCA and the
fourth-largest U.S. book publisher, said the new e-book terms
will take effect early next year and that it will have the
responsibility for setting consumer prices.
Amazon, which pulled several of Hachette's books from its
inventory, will immediately resume selling all of Hachette's
catalog. The books will be prominently featured in promotions.
The high-profile fight started earlier this year when Amazon
and Hachette began negotiations on a new contract. The center of
the dispute involved which party controlled the right to set
prices for e-books and what cut Amazon would take.
While the negotiations played out, Amazon delayed deliveries
and removed pre-order options for several of Hachette's titles,
including "The Silkworm," by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling,
writing under the pen name Robert Galbraith.
Amazon is the undisputed main outlet for consumers buying
e-books. Lagardere has said that Amazon accounts for about 60
percent of Hachette's digital sales.
Amazon said it is encouraging Hachette to set lower prices.
Amazon Vice President of Kindle David Naggar said in a statement
the agreement includes "specific financial incentives for
Hachette to deliver lower prices."
Forrester Research principal analyst James McQuivey said he
believes neither side won. "They both lost precious months in
participating in important book promotions. In the end, they
agreed to terms they probably would have earlier."
Another big book publisher, CBS Corp's Simon &
Schuster, announced in October that it had struck an agreement
with Amazon in which it got to control pricing as well.
Lagardere executives said during its quarterly earnings call
the new deal with Amazon will bring "significant lift" in book
sales during the holiday season.
In a statement, Hachette Book Group CEO Michael Pietsch said
the new contract will benefit Hachette for "years to come" and
that it gives the publisher "enormous marketing capability."
The agreement was reached a day after Amazon directors and
executives, including founder Jeff Bezos, held a board meeting
in Las Vegas, coinciding with its cloud computing summit.
(Additional reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Dan
Grebler)