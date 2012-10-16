Amazon to hire more than 50,000 for U.S. holiday season

Oct 16 Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc
said it will hire more than 50,000 seasonal employees
at its fulfillment centers across the United States, as the
company and its rivals gear up for the winter holiday season.
Retailers typically add seasonal staff in the weeks leading
up to the holiday shopping season to work in stores and help in
other areas, such as in distribution and fulfilling online
orders.
"Temporary associates play a critical role in meeting
increased customer demand during the holiday season, and we
expect thousands of temporary associates will stay on in
full-time positions," Dave Clark, vice president of Global
Customer Fulfillment, said in a statement.
Amazon did not say how many seasonal workers it hired for
the 2011 holiday season, but said the plan to hire more than
50,000 is up slightly from last year.
In September, Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it plans to
hire more than 50,000 seasonal employees to work at its Walmart
stores in the United States, slightly more than it did last
year.
Target Corp has said it plans to hire about 80,000
to 90,000 seasonal employees for its stores and distribution
centers. While Target plans to hire fewer than the 92,000
seasonal staff it brought on in 2011, it said that 30 percent of
those who were hired to work during last year's holiday season
were then given year-round positions.